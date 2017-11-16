Historic chapel hits round pound campaign target

PLANS are now in the pipeline to uncover a medieval wall painting hidden for almost 500 years – thanks to a fundraiser banking the old £1 coins before they went out of circulation.

The Pounds for Panels appeal was launched by the Guild Chapel in Stratford-upon-Avon.

In the weeks leading up to 15th October when the old £1 coin ceased to be legal tender, thousands were dropped into the chapel collection box.

With just over £4,000 totted up, one anonymous donor then came forward with an additional £1,000 for the appeal, taking the total over the original £5,000 target.

“The response to our appeal was just fantastic and we can’t thank the community enough for their support,” Pippa Brook, volunteer co-ordinator at the Guild Chapel, said.

“We saw so many people coming into the chapel to put a coin or two in the box, some of them discovering this very special place for the first time.

“And we were absolutely overwhelmed to receive a very generous £1,000 from one individual, meaning we hit our target.”

The success of Pounds for Panels now means hugely exciting plans to uncover a previously hidden medieval wall painting are being put in place.

“At this stage we can’t yet reveal which painting we are hoping to uncover,” Pippa added.

“Removing the wooden panels which currently cover a lot of the Chapel – and which we know paintings or the fragmentary remains of paintings hide behind – isn’t as simple as it may appear.

“We are currently seeking Listed Building Consent and look forward to being able announce which panel will be removed soon.

“We can tell you the painting we hope to focus on is one of the least documented and studied here – and we are led to believe there could be plenty of detail ready to be seen for the first time since the 16th Century.”

The chapel’s wall paintings are amongst the finest surviving in all of Europe – one of very few almost complete medieval schemes still in situ.

Applied to the walls in the late 15th century, they were limewashed over less than 70 years later following the Reformation. In Stratford, the Royal Order to deface the paintings was sent to John Shakespeare, father of the playwright, who was the Chamberlain of the Corporation of Stratford at the time.

The chapel itself dates back to the 13th century, and is open daily, free to all visitors with donations welcomed.