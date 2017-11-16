THE drawing up of a transport strategy for Stratford-upon-Avon appears to have ground to a virtual standstill – see this week’s front page for the latest timetable for the publication of the findings of the public consultation and the revised proposals.

There’s the latest on the house fire in Bearley and a special report on Remembrance Day services across our patch.

Also in this week’s Herald:

Nursery for to sell off classrooms amid funding crisis.

Post Office bosses give reassurances over branch opening hours complaints.

Fresh bid to save Wellesbourne allotments from housing threat.

Korean War veterans awarded peace medal.

Barford villagers celebrate saving their war memorial bus shelter.

Tim Pigott-Smith’s widow opens new sixth-form centre and library at KES.

Homes to be built on derelict flats site in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Anger as children’s centre closures are confirmed.

Horton Hospital fight reaches the High Court.

11-page guide to the festive season.

WIN tickets to see Twelfth Night and a meal at the RSC.

Stratford Town FC boss ‘no excuses’ over cup slip-up.

