Lifesaving defibrillator installed at Bell Court

A new lifesaving defibrillator has been installed at Stratford’s Bell Court development.

The equipment has been placed in the car park, following the death of a woman at the Everyman cinema earlier this year.

The 65-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest in the auditorium back in June, and audience members and staff who came to her aid were told to use the public defibrillator located outside Loxley’s Restaurant on Sheep Street.

John Stacey, Asset Manager at Bell Court, said: “Defibrillators are there to help save people’s lives during emergency situations, therefore installing one at Bell Court was an important part of our health and safety programme. We obviously hope that there won’t be reason to use it however, if it is needed, it is now in an easily accessible location.”

The closeted defibrillator becomes the 23rd such publically accessible device in the wider Stratford area.

A defibrillator is a device that analyses a person’s heart rhythm and can send an electric shock to the heart to try to restore a normal rhythm.