Jess leads way for Stratford in cross country opener

Stratford AC’s ladies finished 17th in their Midland Women’s Cross Country League Division One opener at Coventry.

The first meeting of the season saw a big team from Stratford on the start line, in a record number of 426 runners for the two divisions of the league.

The number of runners made for a bit of a bottleneck at the first woodland entrance, but the runners soon spread out, with the winners coming home in 24 minutes, some 30 minues ahead of those at the back of the field.

Stratford have been in division one since the outset, and this is at its most competitive at the start of the season with teams from Loughborough, Birmingham and the University of Warwick full of enthusiastic, young and fast runners.

First home for Stratford, in her first season as a senior and usually more comfortable on the track, was Jess Sheppard in 70th place (29.58).

Sheppard managed to hold off the strong contingent of masters runners in the club — Fern Hordern (30.09), Sheila Lammas (30.15) Maria Haslam (31.22), Emily Adams (31.25) and Emma Vickers (31.55). Hannah Osborne followed next in 32.43 with Sarah Odell and Suzi Graham coming in 35.29 and 35.50.

Two new Stratford AC recruits, Karen Cookes and Sarah Vernon, finished in 36.04 and 41.16 respectively.

Regular and stalwart members Becks Pridham, Jo Young, Jan McClure, Kate Sergent, Nicola Reynolds and Pip Abrams made up the 17-strong team.

While finishing 14th in Division One, the club also claimed eighth in the masters competition.