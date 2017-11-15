Stratford MP to appear on BBC Question Time

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi has been named on the panel for tomorrow’s edition of BBC Question Time.

Mr Zahawi will appear alongside shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry, former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron, crime writer Val McDermid and assistant editor of the Spectator and Sun newspaper columnist Rod Liddle.

The program, which is presented by Jonathan Dimbleby, will be broadcast live from Newcastle at 10.45pm.

Mr Zahawi has appeared twice before on the program in March 2014 and October 2015.