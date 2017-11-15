Man jailed for Stratford burglary

A man has been jailed after admitting carrying out a house burglary in Stratford last month.

Adrian Paul Rodgers, 40 of Golden Eagle Close in Coventry, was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Warwickshire Crown Court last Thursday.

Rodgers was arrested after he broke into a house on St George’s Close, Stratford-upon-Avon on the afternoon of Wednesday 5 October and stole a laptop and mobile phone.

A witness reported the incident to the police providing a full description of Rodgers and the property he had stolen.

PCSO Barney Tandy, who was on burglary patrol in the area, arrived on the scene within minutes and found Rodgers in possession of a stolen laptop. He detained Rodgers before PC Craig Purcell arrived to place him under arrest.

Inspector Dave Kettle said: “This case was an excellent example of the community and community police officers working together to take an offender off the streets.

“The witness had the composure and sense to call the police immediately, providing us with an excellent description of the incident and the offender.

“PCSO Tandy was quickly on the scene and obtained a significant statement that helped to secure his charge and conviction.

“Thanks to all the information provided our offender management unit were in a position to carry out a prompt investigation that ensured he was charged and remanded within 24 hours.

“Well done to everyone involved.”