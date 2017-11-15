Shakespeare trust signs Armed Forces Covenant

THE Shakespeare Birthplace Trust has signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant.

The covenant is a promise from the nation that those who serve or who have served, and their families, are treated fairly.

The trust has pledged to support the employment of those leaving service Leavers, working with the Career Transition Service to offer apprenticeship, job and volunteering opportunities, and assistance with applications and interview techniques.

It will also offer flexible working and leave arrangements to service spouses and partners and to employees who choose to be members of the Reserve forces.

Local cadet units will be supported with skills talks and offered available places on training courses for free.

Members of the Armed Forces Community will receive a 30 per cent discount on tickets to visit the five Shakespeare family homes in the care of the trust.

Becky Cund, SBT’s director of human resources, said: “Being part of the community in which we operate is vital to our work as the charity which cares for the world’s greatest Shakespeare heritage sites and collections here in Stratford-upon-Avon.

“We recognise the real value the armed services community can bring to our work, both as employees who bring a wealth of skills and experience, and as customers, and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship, working closely with the team at Kineton Barracks in particular.”

Business and community leaders including the Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon, Victoria Alcock, the head of local policing, Alex Franklin Smith, and representatives of local reservists groups, the RAF, the Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal British Legion, attended the signing on Tuesday, 7th November, which included a briefing on opportunities for employers and reserve personnel.

Lt Col Richard Jones added: “The army in the Midlands are delighted to sign the covenant with the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust. The trust is a key part of the Warwickshire Community and wider Midlands Community and we hold the same values and passions as the SBT.

“We are delighted that the trust will be supporting our military family here in the Midlands with support ranging from priority job offers to our service leavers and their families, supportive HR policies to our Reservists, discounted tickets and working on our many outreach and arts projects going forward.

“I am very excited about working with the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust in 2018.”

Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park signed the covenant earlier this year.