Date is set for community hub opening

A NEW community hub opens in Stratford next week.

Around 45 groups expressed interest in using Foundation House on Masons Road, with seven granted space. They are WRAP, Men’s Shed, Escape Arts, Shakespeare Lions, Welcombe Radio, Second Thoughts, and Addaction

Since the summer, work has been undertaken to refurbish the former industrial building – with the official opening take place on Friday, November 24th.

Foundation House offers both large and small spaces over two floors, with disabled access and 40 parking spaces.

As well as the space being granted by the Town Trust, spaces can also be let, with hot-desking facilities and four meeting rooms/event spaces also available for hire and community use.

“The demand for Foundation House exceeded all expectation,” said Justin Williams, chief executive of Stratford Town Trust, which announced plans for the hub at its AGM earlier this year.

“We have been overwhelmed by the number of diverse groups approaching us for space, and wanting to work together with other organisations to create a real hub.

“That’s exactly what Foundation House is about, groups working together to benefit each other and the wider community as a result. We look forward to all of our partners now moving in and getting a new and exciting chapter started here, and to welcoming more groups in the future too.”

The hub will be managed by Frankie Williams.