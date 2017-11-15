Warwickshire sign all-rounder Thomson after successful trial

WARWICKSHIRE have signed off-spinning all-rounder Alex Thomson on a one-year contract following a successful trial in the professional ranks during the 2017 season.

The 24-year-old made his Warwickshire debut in the penultimate game of the season away to Yorkshire, in the Specsavers County Championship, and also played in the final game at home to Hampshire after impressing for Warwickshire’s second XI and his native Staffordshire.

He has played six first class games to date in his career, the first of which came for Cardiff MCCU against Glamorgan in 2014, and he took a six-wicket haul in the university’s fixture against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl in 2016.

Ashley Giles, sport director at Warwickshire CCC, said: “Alex is a promising, young cricketer who came to our attention through our close partnership with Staffordshire Cricket, which has recently brought both Alex Mellor and Liam Banks into the senior squad.

“He boasts captaincy experience with both Cardiff MCCU and his club team (Leek CC) and has fitted very well into the dressing room since he came into the second XI in June.

“As an off-spinner and middle-order batsman, he gives us new options and we hope that he can build on his two senior performances at the end of last season and make major contributions across all formats.”

Thomson said: “The players and cricket management team at Warwickshire have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I played my first second team game, and I’m very excited to be joining such a great club.

“However, I’m very aware that the hard work begins now and I’m looking forward to being part of my first pre-season programme with the club at Edgbaston.

“Winning my first professional contract is something that I’ve been working towards since I joined the MCCU programme in Cardiff, and I’m thrilled to achieve this goal.

“I would like to say a special thank you to everyone in the Cardiff MCCU team, particular the coaches Mark O’Leary and Graham Haines, for supporting me over the last four years, to Staffordshire Cricket, and also to my parents for getting me to so many youth team games and for their consistent support throughout.”