OVO Energy Women’s tour set to return to Warwickshire

The OVO Energy Women’s Tour is set to return to Warwickshire for a third time.

The route of the 2018 five-stage race will not be confirmed until January, but Warwickshire County Council is already seeking sponsors for the stage that will come through the county.

The race itself will take place from 13th to 17th June.

This year’s Women’s Tour saw an estimated 90,000 people line the county’s streets to watch 100 of the world’s best female , including 12 National Champions, Five World Road Race Champions and Eight Olympic Gold medal winners.

The Warwickshire stage starting at Atherstone in north Warwickshire and finishing up in Leamington, passing through Stratford upon Avon.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The Women’s Tour now enjoys tremendous profile across the world with a global television audience. We are delighted to share its success and highlight what makes our County special.

“We would welcome a partnership from the world of business and would look forward to working with them next year as we continue to build the profile of the Warwickshire stage of the tour.”

For more information on the opportunities available please contact Chris Egan – 01926412183 or chrisegan@warwickshire.gov.uk