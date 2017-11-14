Walking over hot coals for the Hospice

OVER 40 brave individuals walked over hot coals for The Shakespeare Hospice at its Firewalk recently at The Bell, Alderminster, raising approximately £10,000 for the charity.

Participants from companies in and around Stratford, including Xtreme Gyms, CCL Solutions Group, The Bard’s Cricketers, BDR Voice & Data Solutions Ltd, and Alscot Estate, walked over 20 feet of 1236 degrees Fahrenheit red hot wood embers.

Full motivational training was given and after completing the challenge, there was a huge bonfire and stunning fireworks.

Adriana Geary, corporate fundraiser at The Shakespeare Hospice, took part in the Firewalk, and said: “It was a brilliant evening! Walking over hot coals was very scary but after the motivational training we were all raring to go. A huge thank you to The Bell at Alderminster who helped to stage the Firewalk at their annual Bonfire and Firework Event, and to all the volunteers on the night who helped keep everyone safe. Special thanks to Emma Holman-West, CEO of Alscot Estate, who has so far raised over £4K in sponsorship campaign “Conquering the Coals!”