Emergency services were called to the scene of a house fire in Bearley earlier today (Tuesday).

The blaze was reported at around 12noon, with two fire engines from Stratford and one from Henley being dispatched to the scene on Grange Road.

An ambulance and a paramedic were also in attendance, while the Red Cross Emergency Support team was also requested to attend.

A male workman, who is believed to have tried to tackle the blaze, was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The fire started in the rear bedroom of the home and according to fire personnel, it has done significant damage to the property.