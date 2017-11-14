Parking to be free in Stratford-upon-Avon

PARKING will be free in Stratford-upon-Avon on the five Thursday evenings up to Christmas.

Stratford-on-Avon District Council is again running the seasonal offer in its car parks in the town centre, with the exception of Bridgeway multi storey and surface.

Charges will be suspended from 4pm until midnight, starting next Thursday, 23rd November, when the town’s Christmas lights are switched on.

Cllr Mike Brain, the council’s technical services portfolio holder, said: “This is very popular with shoppers and retailers and we have run this free-parking offer for a number of years and is one way the district council can help support local businesses.

“It is important that we support the town’s traders and not only encourage our residents to shop locally but also encourage others to travel into the area and experience the wonder of Stratford-upon-Avon at Christmas time with the beautiful Christmas lights and superb festive market.

“I really hope people take advantage of this offer which will benefit everyone from residents to traders and those from outside the district who might choose to visit.

“We want to make Stratford-upon-Avon the place of choice for people to come and do their Christmas shopping.”

Stratford District Council’s car parks are listed here

See Thursday’s Herald for a round-up of when and where Christmas lights will be switched on across our patch. Download a copy here from 10am on Thursday.