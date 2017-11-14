Nominations open for 2018 Stratford Sports Awards

NOMINATIONS are being invited for the 2018 Stratford-on-Avon Sports Awards.
The awards – now in its 16th year – will recognise not only the sporting triumphs of 2017 but also the hard work and commitment from volunteers, coaches and supporters in clubs and schools across the district.
Award winners in 2017 included footballers Lucy Shepherd and Mollie Rouse (Senior Sports Person), fencer Sophia Potter (Junior Sports Person) and athletics coach Sandy Green (Volunteer).
Nominations are now open in the following categories:
- Senior Sports Person
- Junior Sports Person
- Senior Para-Sports Person
- Junior Para-Sports Person
- Senior Team
- Junior Team
- Senior Para-Sports Team
- Junior Para-Sports Team
- Coach or PE Teacher
- Volunteer
- Press Correspondent
- Service to Sport
The deadline for nominations is Monday, 11th December. They must be made online at www.stratford.gov.uk/sportsawards
For more information call the council’s sports development team on 01789 260115, or e-mail leisure@stratford-dc.gov.uk