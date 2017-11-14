Nominations open for 2018 Stratford Sports Awards

NOMINATIONS are being invited for the 2018 Stratford-on-Avon Sports Awards.

The awards – now in its 16th year – will recognise not only the sporting triumphs of 2017 but also the hard work and commitment from volunteers, coaches and supporters in clubs and schools across the district.

Award winners in 2017 included footballers Lucy Shepherd and Mollie Rouse (Senior Sports Person), fencer Sophia Potter (Junior Sports Person) and athletics coach Sandy Green (Volunteer).

Nominations are now open in the following categories:

Senior Sports Person

Junior Sports Person

Senior Para-Sports Person

Junior Para-Sports Person

Senior Team

Junior Team

Senior Para-Sports Team

Junior Para-Sports Team

Coach or PE Teacher

Volunteer

Press Correspondent

Service to Sport

The deadline for nominations is Monday, 11th December. They must be made online at www.stratford.gov.uk/sportsawards

The winners will be announced on Friday, 19th January 2018 at the Stratford ArtsHouse.

For more information call the council’s sports development team on 01789 260115, or e-mail leisure@stratford-dc.gov.uk