Chamber appoints ‘Fab Four’

THE Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce has strengthened its senior team.

Martyne Manning has been appointed policy manager, Chris Nagle as the events and marketing manager, Hazel Pilling as membership manager, and James Ahearne as the manager of the international trade hub.

The move is part of the chamber’s growth which has seen it increase the number of events it offers, from small workshops through to its annual conference in November.

It has also incorporated new strands of membership, offers even greater support for companies trading overseas and has its enhanced policy work that looks at sub-regional issues across its five branches.

Louise Bennett, chief executive, said: “The chamber, locally and nationally, has never been more relevant and has never provided a stronger voice for business as it does now.

“For well over a century, this chamber has been helping businesses to grow, through recessions, depressions and even war. So we have the foundations and the experience to offer support to companies of every size and every sector.

“It was the perfect time, therefore, to strengthen the team here across those four key elements of what we offer.

“We wanted to invest in the team and we are delighted with our ‘fab four’ who have moved into the senior roles within the chamber.”