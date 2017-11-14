Charity’s bingo fun bonanza

A BINGO night organised by staff and customers from Heart of England Mencap raised £1,300.

The event took place at the Sheldon Bosley Hub in Shipston-on-Stour on Saturday, 7th October, and the money has been put to good use straight away — funding a pool and table tennis table, which is already a huge hit.

It will also pay for Christmas activities and a festive party at Rosedale, Mencap’s supported living complex in Shipston, as well as day trips.

Cath Errington, the charity’s fundraising manager, said: “We just couldn’t believe the amazing total we raised on the night. So many people turned out to support us and that means so much to the local people with learning disabilities who call Rosedale home.

“The community in Shipston is so supportive and we want to say a huge thank you to everyone.

“Enabling and encouraging our customers to be an active part of their community is something really important to them.”

Christine Nash, who organised the bingo night, added: “A big thank you to all the local businesses and the people of Shipston who supported us and who helped on the evening.

“We were astonished and amazed at the support and the amazing amount of money raised, which will all be spent on the customers at Rosedale. We have been really touched by the support. Watch this space for the next event!”