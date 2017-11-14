Wildmoor Spa sold to Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne

WILDMOOR Spa in Stratford-upon-Avon has been sold to the company that is owned by former Dragons’ Den star Duncan Bannatyne.

The club opened on the A46 Alcester Road in 2005 and recently began a £1million refurbishment.

There are around 2,500 members and its sale has been described as an ‘off the market transaction’ by the company that brokered the deal, London-based Christie & Co.

Brothers Tony and Brian Bird said: “Over the years, we have received a great deal of interest in the club from prospective buyers, but it was only when approached by the Bannatyne Group that we seriously considered a sale.

“They share our commitment to the continuous development of the club and recognise the exceptional team of staff that both we and our members value so highly.”

The club has a 20m pool, gymnasium, dance and activity studios, a café/restaurant together with three floodlit all-weather outdoor tennis courts, and a spa that offers a range of treatments and relaxation areas.

Bannatyne Group CEO, Justin Musgrove, said: “The Wildmoor Spa and Health Club represents exactly the type of facility that fits into our growing portfolio of health clubs and spas.

“It has benefited from the ideas, investment and leadership of the respected entrepreneur, Tony Bird OBE, and his family. We believe we can add value and enhance the customer experience and look forward to welcoming the staff and members to the wider Bannatyne Group.

“This multi-million pound deal was funded from Bannatyne Group’s profits with the support of RBS, which has shown great confidence in our current expansion programme.”