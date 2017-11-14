Councils to share fly-tipping service

FY-TIPPING enforcement in parts of south Warwickshire is to be carried out by Rugby Borough Council. Warwick District Council has agreed to trial a shared service for 18 months, which will see Rugby investigate issues on behalf of Warwick and then recommend enforcement action that needs to be taken.

The Herald recently reported how the number of fly-tipping incidents in Warwick district actually fell over the past two years, from 1,092 to 835, but still cost £30,000 to clean up.

Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “It costs a considerable amount of money per year to deal with the fly-tipping, and this joint approach means we can introduce an enforcement policy much sooner and more cost effectively than progressing it on our own.

“It will result in the council being better equipped to reduce persistent waste problems in the district.”