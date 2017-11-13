We were too easy to score against, admits Adams

MANAGER Carl Adams bemoaned a “weak” performance as Stratford Town bowed out of the FA Trophy following a 3-0 defeat at Lancaster City.

An early Liam Francis own goal set the tone for a wretched opening 45 minutes with Ryan Winder adding two more as Town were second best throughout.

Stratford side improved after the break, but the damage had been done.

“There are no excuses,” said Adams.

“We were very weak defensively in the first half and we were out of the game at half-time.

“We are becoming too easy to score against and that has to stop.

“It’s a blessing that Tuesday’s game against Hereford is now off as that will give us a clear week to learn from what happened here which is something that we’ve simply got to do.”

With the Hereford game postponed due to the Bulls’ continued involvement in the FA Trophy, Town return to action on Saturday when they go to Tiverton in the Evo-Stik League South Premier.

More reaction in this week’s Herald.