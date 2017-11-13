Midwinter magic coming to New Place

SHAKESPEARE’S New Place will be transformed into a magical winter dance-circus extravaganza that promises to delight, surprise and excite just in time for the festive season.

From 13th to 17th December, Midwinter Magic Dance-Circus Spectacular will take audiences on an intriguing journey through the contemporary gardens of Shakespeare’s New Place.

Performers from award-winning dance-circus company, Motionhouse will bring New Place to life through a series of exciting dance and acrobatics inspired by timeless themes of Shakespeare’s work.

Midwinter Magic promises to be a visual and physical feast with pure skill, spectacle and magical storytelling to immersive the audience in an after-dark theatrical experience.

Chloe Malendewicz, manager at Shakespeare’s New Place said: “New Place was Shakespeare’s home during some of the most creative years of his life, and the space continues to inspire tremendous creativity and emotion. We’re excited to be working with Motionhouse to put this visual and physical spectacle for visitors to enjoy this festive season. We wanted to use this event to open up a different perspective to Shakespeare and show how his themes can be explored in a contemporary and creative way. We can’t wait to see what magical acrobatic performances the dancers have in store for us.”

Louise Richards, executive director of Motionhouse said: “We are very excited to be working with Shakespeare’s New Place on Midwinter Magic. We are passionate fans of Shakespeare and are delighted to have the opportunity to use Shakespeare’s themes inspiration for this exciting dance-circus production.”

Midwinter Magic Dance-Circus Spectacular runs at Shakespeare’s New Place from 13th to 17th December with two shows each evening at 5.30pm and 7.30pm, each lasting approximately an hour. Tickets cost £10 for adults, £7 for children/concessions. Spaces are limited so early booking is advisable, www.shakespeare.org.uk/events.