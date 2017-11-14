Shakespeare Hospice creates unique collage artwork

Stratford’s Shakespeare Hospice took a hands on approach in celebrating Hospice Care Week recently by creating a special collage.

Patients, volunteers and staff all contributed to the artwork which was made using outlines of their hands, drawn and cut out onto coloured card.

The rainbow effect montage will be a temporary exhibit in the Day Hospice.

Angie Arnold, chief executive of The Shakespeare Hospice said: “We all embraced the opportunity to show our support for Hospice Care Week. It’s important to raise the profile of hospices across the country, as people often get the wrong impression of hospice care; for example, many people don’t realise that hospice services are free of charge.”