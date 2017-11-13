Big changes in the pipeline at Stratford College

SIGNIFICANT changes are planned to the campus of Stratford College over the next five years.

Talks are also set to be held between the principals of Warwickshire College and Solihull College and University Centre, which is set to complete its merger with Stratford next month.

Details of both emerged in the responses from a public consultation into the merger, which were published this week.

The document reveals that 73 per cent of the 258 responses to the seven-week consultation were in favour of the merger, with just two per cent against. Some 23 per cent, mainly students, were unsure about its impact.

But there were some concerns about job security, courses being closed, plans to address falling student numbers, and the financial impact on the cash-rich Solihull College by its merger with the cash-strapped Stratford.

The report also refers to a business plan includes ‘considerable investment in the estate and its infrastructure’ and options are being drawn up on how best to upgrade the campus buildings with discussions held with the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) about some funding.

Solihull College principal, John Callaghan, is also set to be meet his counterpart at Warwickshire College, Angela Joyce, later this week to ‘develop a working relationship’, the consultation report says.

Warwickshire had previously made no secret of its desire to take over Stratford and is understood to have failed in two hostile attempts.

Talks will also take place with Sanctuary Housing, which has a lease to manage the accommodation blocks in Stratford. The freehold remains in the college’s ownership.

Stratford currently has around 1,000 students, around 350 less than it could cater for, with just one international student, and around 160 staff.

Andrew Copley, principal of Stratford College, said: ”I’m really pleased to get such great support from our staff because a merger can be seen as a threat, but the overall sense is that this is an opportunity.”

The governors of both colleges are set to meet next Thursday, 16th November, to rubber stamp the merger ahead of the planned completion date of Tuesday, 19th December.

– The college announced yesterday, Wednesday, that it was introducing over a dozen new courses in September 2018, ‘significantly enhancing its 16 – 18 provision, as well as bolstering its under-graduate level and apprenticeship offering’.