Weekend football round-up

ALCESTER Town moved up to second in Total Motion Midland League Division Three after cruising to a 3-0 victory at Inkberrow on Saturday.

Danny Janes’ side dominated the first half and led 3-0 at the break thanks to strikes from Jamie Bailey, Stuart Hall and Ellis Kalach.

Inkberrow improved after the break, but Alcester held firm to keep their first clean sheet since 7th October.

“I am absolutely delighted with the result and the performance,” said Alcester boss Janes.

“Every player played at least a seven out of ten – there were some excellent performances.”

Shipston Excelsior‘s poor form continued as a late equaliser from Charles Dudley earned Enville a 2-2 draw at London Road – their first point in eight games.

Shipston looked set for much-needed victory after goals from William Brocklehurst and Owen Clarke.

Central Ajax were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Coventrians. The visitors went 1-0 up in the 36th minute, but Matt Trinder’s equaliser at the start of the second half salvaged Ajax a point.

FC Stratford bowed out of the Coventry Charity Cup after going down 3-2 at home to Copsewood Coventry. Daniel Stokes and Ashley Wilkes were the men on target for Dave Poulson’s side.

In Midland League Division One, Studley remain top of the pile despite a 1-0 defeat at Leicester Road, while Littleton claimed a point following a 2-2 draw at Coventry Copsewood.

Racing Club Warwick are in the hat for the next round of the FA Vase as goals from Luke Church and Luke Cole earned them a 2-1 win against Alsager Town at Townsend Meadow.

