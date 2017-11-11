Car collides with telephone pole in Long Marston

Emergency services attended a road traffic accident on Thursday evening at Rumer Close, Long Marston.

At 8.30pm Warwickshire Fire Service responded to a call that persons were trapped in a vehicle. One fire appliance from Bidford and one fire appliance from Pebworth attended.

Upon arrival they found a car had collided with a telephone pole. The two casualties were out of the vehicle prior to fire service arrival.

The telephone pole was horizontal with cables across the roadway.

Fire crews ensured that vehicle and telephone pole were safe, while an ambulance crew attended to the casualties.