Road closure for one of main access routes into town

BANBURY Road, Stratford-upon-Avon will be temporarily closed for resurfacing work from today, Sunday 12th November.

Warwickshire County Council has warned of a temporary closure of the Banbury Road to vehicles from the Alveston Manor roundabout to the Trinity Way roundabout between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

The following roads will be closed at their junctions with Banbury Road; Alveston Hill, Feldon Way, Milestone Road, Waterloo Drive, Dale Avenue, Jupiter Road, Rushbrook Road and Manor Road.

The work is expected to be completed by 23rd November.

Pedestrian and vehicle access to properties will be maintained where possible and an alternative route will be signed and is available via Shipston Road, Trinity Way and vice versa.