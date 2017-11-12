Stratford remembers fallen heroes

Stratford honoured those who have fallen in warfare and those who continue to serve with the armed forces today, during the town’s Remembrance Day service today.

The service took place at Holy Trinity Church at 10am, following a procession of civic officials, led by the ATC Band from the Town Hall.

The Act of Remembrance in the Garden of Remembrance took place at 10.50am and included the Act of Commitment and the singing of the National Anthem.

Following this the civic party returned to the Town Hall for the march past and salute.