Communities remember the fallen

TOWNS and villages across south Warwickshire will honour the fallen and those who continue to serve in the armed forces with a series of parades and services during the Remembrance commemorations which take place this weekend.

In Stratford on Saturday – Armistice Day – there will be a gathering in the Garden Of Remembrance at 1045am for the 11am two minutes’ silence. A eulogy will be read by Stratford School student Reece Stanley, aged 14, whose great, great uncle, Charles Stanley was killed in 1917 and who is named on the 1914-19 War Memorial in the Garden of Remembrance.

There are some important changes to the format and timings of the Remembrance Day Commemorations on Sunday in Stratford.

Stratford Town Council civic secretary Charles Wilson said: “Over a number of years, it was becoming more obvious that many of those who regularly attend the Remembrance Sunday activities, were finding that the wreath laying ceremony followed by a church service, was just too long. Sadly this was beginning to affect the number of those who were attending the service, and therefore after full consultation with the British Legion, town council and the church, starting in 2017, a new format is to be introduced on Sunday 12th November.”

The Remembrance Sunday Service at the church will start at 10am, following the civic party procession, led by the ATC band, from the town hall. The service will last approximately 35 minutes.

The Act of Remembrance in the Garden of Remembrance will start at 10.50am. This will follow the usual format but slightly extended, to include parts of the former service in church – the Act of Commitment and singing the National Anthem – and will end around 11.15am.

The civic party return to the town hall for the march past and salute. Following the Contingent Parade, the Royal British Legion will retire to the RBL Club in Bull Street.

Members of the public who have attended the service in the Garden of Remembrance, are invited for refreshments in the neighbouring Parish Centre immediately afterwards.

During certain hours on Sunday the following streets will be subject to road closure: Sheep Street, Chapel Street, Church Street, Chestnut Walk and Old Town. On the return parade, Old Town, Southern Lane, Waterside, Sheep Street, Chapel Street, Church Street, Chestnut Walk and Bull Street.

Alcester Royal British Legion observes the weekend of the 11th and 12th November which is an important one in the town’s calendar. On Saturday 11th the Armistice Day Parade in High Street, 1030am to 11.30am is followed later that day by Alcester Victoria Silver Band’s concert in St Nicholas Church. On Sunday 12th the annual Remembrance Day parade makes its way from High Street, Alcester to St Nicholas Church for wreath laying, a commemoration and service inside the church.

Bidford’s Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service at St Laurence Church begins with a muster at The Frog public house car park at 9.20am followed by the parade march to the church at 9.30am. The Remembrance Service in St Laurence Church will start at 9.40am and lasts for an hour after which the parade reforms and marches to the War Memorial for the Act of Remembrance and the laying of poppy wreaths. At 11am two minutes’ silence will be observed. Followed by a march back to The Frog for refreshments, buffet and raffle.

Henley Royal British Legion will commemorate this weekend with a

Remembrance Service at the Old Warwickshire College Site, tomorrow, Friday, at 11am. On Saturday at 11am two minutes’ silence will be observed on Henley High Street. On Sunday at 10.15am a Remembrance Parade will march from the Memorial Hall on Station Road to St John’s Church in High Street.

In Shipston on Saturday 11th a two minutes’ silence will be observed outside The George Townhouse Hotel in High Street on Armistice Day – all welcome to attend.

On Remembrance Sunday a parade and service will take place. At 10.15 am the parade will gather in High Street outside The George Townhouse accompanied by The Shipston Town Band. Medals should be worn. At 10.30am the parade marches to St. Edmund’s Church and during this procession wreaths will be laid at the War Memorial.

The Remembrance Service at 10.50am will include two minutes’ silence. Following the service, the parade will march back to the High Street.

Richard Adams of Shipston Royal British Legion said: “All are welcome to join us for the parade and the Remembrance Day Service in order to remember those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom, as well as show your support for all current serving members of the armed forces.”

In Kineton there will be two Remembrance Day services held at St. Peter’s Church in Kineton on Sunday. Rev. Barry Jackson, the vicar of St. Peter’s Church, has described the first service an all age service with a theme on heroes. The first service will be held at 10am and will conclude with people walking down to the memorial on the village green. A memorial service will be held there from 10.45am to 11am when people are invited to go back to the church for a more traditional service.