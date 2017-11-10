BBC Children in Need rickshaw comes to Warwickshire

The BBC One Show Rickshaw Challenge is set to pass through Stratford District this weekend as the team takes on a gruelling 500mile route.

The pedal rickshaw will pass along the B4100 passing by Lighthorne Heath, Gaydon and Temple Herdewyke, on its way from London to Glasgow.

It is expected through Warwickshire tomorrow (Saturday) and is set to arrive in Gaydon at around 8am, though this is an estimate.

Since 2011, The Rickshaw Challenge has raised over £16 million for BBC Children in Need, and every penny donated goes towards helping children and young people across the UK.

The new team of six riders, all of whom have been supported by BBC Children in Need funded projects, will push themselves to the limit, battling steep hills and braving the elements in the hope that their efforts will help them raise as much money as possible.

One Show presenter Matt Baker will cycle alongside the team on their journey, which takes place from today until Friday 17th November.

To track the live progress of the Rickshaw Challenge visit http://pudsey.viewranger.com/

If you manage to get any pictures of team please email them to us at news@stratford-herald.com.