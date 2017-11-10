Double defeat for Bears as Sheffield show their Steel

IT was a disappointing trip to Sheffield for Warwickshire Bears’ first and third teams as both sides suffered defeats on Sunday.

The first team, taking on Sheffield Steelers in National League First Division South, went down 44-39.

The first quarter saw an edgy start to the game, with both teams defences cancelling the other team out, with the Steelers leading 8-7.

The second quarter was another close affair, with the Bears defence being sound.

Bears’ Ben Haigh was shut out completely and Bears’ other main shooter, Jacob Robinson, was given extra attention in the Steelers’ half. The teams went into the break tied at 16-16.

The third quarter saw a slight shift to the Steelers team, with Steelers’ Tom Karnes starting to find his shooting range and pulling Sheffield into a three-point lead for the last quarter, 28-25.

The final quarter was once again a nail-biting time, with the Bears going further behind and after a time out coming back out with a surge to go into the lead with just three minutes to go.

The Steelers called a time out, regrouped, then hit three unanswered baskets to take them into the lead and then shut the game down.

“I’m so disappointed with the loss,” said Bears coach Tom Masterson.

“But I have to congratulate the Steelers and their coach Kev Hayes, who played a magnificent game.

“I’m hoping that this might be a wake-up call to the team that there are going to be no easy games with the teams we will face this season.”

Earlier in the day, Bears’ third team lost 41-34 to Steelers’ fourth team.

After earlier losses this season, the Bears performance was a significant improvement as they pushed the Steelers team all the way to the very last quarter.

The Bears return to action on Sunday when the club host a triple fixture against Tornados firsts, seconds and Derby Wheelblazers. Entrance is free for all spectators.