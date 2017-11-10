Players must take responsibility, says Shipston boss Hedderman

SHIPSTON boss Steve Hedderman could not hide his frustration as his side slumped to a heavy Midland League Division Three defeat in Hereford on Saturday.

Hedderman’s side started strongly, before throwing away any chance of victory with some “school playground” errors against a side that played the majority of the second half with ten men.

Craig Robins and William Brocklehurst were both on target for Shipston, but Bartestree came out on top thanks to goals from Levi Ellis, Louis Mann, Callum Omelasz and Marc Avery (2).

It was Shipston’s second successive 5-2 defeat and Hedderman said: “For two weeks running we’ve lost 5-2 and we shouldn’t have.

“Nobody at the club is taking responsibility and we need to buckle up.

“You want to rollock the players on Saturday, but they are the 11 that turned up for the game. Saying that, it’s still no excuse for losing a football match we should have won. We made some school playground errors and they just wanted it more than we did.

“I just want my players to go out there and work their socks off.

“It’s not happening at the moment, they are too laid back and don’t want to push themselves. I’m left scratching my head and thinking of different ways to gee them up.”

This Saturday, Shipston welcome Enville Athletic to London Road.