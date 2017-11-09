Town back on track as they run Rugby ragged

STRATFORD Town Youth returned to winning ways in the MFYL Premier Division South with a comprehensive 4-0 success over struggling Rugby Town at Butlin Road on Wednesday night, writes Bryan Hale.

Even with a squad decimated by injuries and illness they were still far too good for the division’s bottom side and dominated the game throughout.

Town looked sharp right from the kick-off, and after twice going close they took the lead through Ben Couki just after the quarter-hour mark.

They continued to have far more of the possession and only the post prevented them doubling their lead before Couki’s close-range finish following a goalmouth scramble put them 2-0 up at half time.

It was more of the same after the restart, with Town in total control and never allowing Rugby a look-in.

Harry Wilson, on his debut, made it 3-0 and Jamie Ford added Town’s fourth as they comfortably saw the game out with the added bonus of their third clean sheet of the season.