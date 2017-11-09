Multi-million RSC costume workshop plan approved

A multi-million project to renovate and redevelop the RSC costume workshop on Waterside has been approved by planners at Stratford District Council.

Members of the Western Area Planning Committee unanimously agreed to approve the application last night (Wednesday).

The £8.7million project will see a sensitive redevelopment of the site creating flexible open plan workspaces and lifts and accessible toilets installed.

The site will be reconfigured with the front of the building facing the theatre, becoming the main entrance to both the costume workshops and the RSC offices, currently accessed from Chapel Lane.

Overall the space within the building will be increased from 960sqm to around 1,650sqm.

During the meeting RSC Executive Director Catherine Mallyon, drew attention to the current shortcomings of the workshop and the need to create a facility that was fit for the 21st Century.

Committee members were complimentary of the plan put forward and unanimously voted to approve the proposal.

