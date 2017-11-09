Win family tickets to Cinderella

WITH Christmas less than seven weeks away, Coventry’s Belgrade Theatre has teamed up with the Herald to offer our readers the chance to be in the audience – oh yes they have!

The cast for this year’s glittering pantomime, Cinderella, including legendary children’s TV presenter and panto dame, Iain Lauchlan. It marks the return, for the 23rd year, of Iain, who has also, once again, written and directed the show.

This year’s festive extravaganza will be double the fun, with not one but two dames sharing the stage in the role of the Ugly Sisters. Fellow Scottish actor, Greg Powrie, will join Iain as they don their tartan frocks and entertain hundreds of families over the Christmas period. Greg is a seasoned panto actor and will be performing in his 18th pantomime this Christmas, having entertained audiences at most of the Scottish theatres.

A firm favourite with audiences, actor Craig Hollingsworth returns to play Buttons in this year’s pantomime. Having trained in musical theatre from an early age, Craig performed in his first Belgrade panto back in 2012, where he discovered his talent for comic acting and has continued to play the Dame’s loveable sidekick ever since.

Taking on the title role of Cinderella, is Alice Rose Fletcher and Maggie Robson will be waving her magic wand as both the Fairy Godmother and the Wicked Stepmother. Prince Charming will be played by Bethany Brookes, who is originally from Northamptonshire and has been performing from the age of three.

A recent graduate of the Midlands School of Dance and Drama, Cinderella at the Belgrade will be Bethany’s professional stage debut. Letitia Hector will be stepping into the role of Dandini, the Prince’s right hand man and, completing the cast is Vicky Field, Leshane Williams and Vicki Stevenson as the ensemble.

Also joining the professional cast on stage will be the Junior Chorus made up of 27 talented local children, aged 9–16, who successfully auditioned earlier this year. Everyone’s invited to the Royal Ball this Christmas to join Cinderella on her quest to win the heart of the dashing Prince Charming, with a little help from her best friend Buttons and the enchanting Fairy Godmother.

But with her evil Ugly Sisters determined to ruin her chances and the clock about to strike midnight, will Cinders manage to win the Prince’s love before the spell runs out? This magical rags to riches tale will be brought to life with spectacular sets, lavish costumes and sing-along-songs in true pantomime style.

For your chance to win one of three family tickets to see Cinderella on Saturday, 25th November, just pick up a copy of this week's Herald.