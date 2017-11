POLICE were called to a property on Fosse Way in Ettington at around 10.30am on Wednesday following a report of a fire.

Officers attended along with the fire service and a quantity of cannabis plants were discovered.

A 40-year-old man from Stratford-upon-Avon was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug and has since been released under police investigation.

Three fire appliances were called to the scene at 9.38am and extinguished the fire.