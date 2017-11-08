Sloppy Stratford let it slip at Swindon

DIRECTOR of rugby Tom Rance blamed lapses in concentration for Stratford’s South West 1 East defeat at Swindon on Saturday.

The Black and Whites led 12-0 thanks to tries from Toby Jones and Jo Cook and a conversion from Nath Geekie, but Swindon roared back to secure victory and end a run of six straight defeats.

“It’s always difficult on the road,” said Rance.

“But in reality we should have come away with something, worst case scenario a losing bonus point or a draw.

“We are disappointed to lose. We had a strong first half, but lapses in concentration in the second half let Swindon back into it and they took their opportunities well.

“It was just one of those days and we’ll draw a line under it and move on quickly.”

Stratford, who drop to sixth in the table, are back on the road this Saturday when they take on seventh-placed Witney (2.15pm).