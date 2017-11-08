Stratford AC trio shine at New York City Marathon

THREE Stratford AC runners enjoyed superb runs in last weekend’s New York City Marathon.

The race has grown from a Central Park race with just 55 finishers, to become one of the world’s most popular marathons.

The course runs through the five boroughs of New York City and with more than 51,000 finishers in 2016, it is the largest marathon in the world.

First of the Stratford trio to finish was a delighted Pete Evans in a time of 3.24.08.

Despite the cold, rain and three-hour wait at the start venue, he managed his fastest time of the year, 11 minutes quicker than in Berlin in September and 15 minutes quicker than Boston in April.

Next to finish for the club was Simon Bolton in a time of 3.38.38.

Bolton started off running at a similar pace to Evans, indeed his time at the halfway stage was just 94 seconds behind him, however he wasn’t able to continue that consistency.

For Emily Adams, this was her latest marathon on the way to achieving her ambition of finishing in all of the six marathon majors.

With London, Berlin, Chicago and now New York all ticked off, that just leaves Boston, for which she has qualified to take part in next year and then, finally, Tokyo.

Coincidentally, Evans is also aiming to complete the six majors, with two to go. He is scheduled to complete Tokyo in February and Chicago next October.

Adams completed the course in a magnificent time of 3.47.54, within the target she had set herself.

The race was won, by just three seconds, by Geoffrey Kamworor in a time of 2.10.53.

The first lady to finish, with a time of 2.26.53, was Shalane Flanagan, the

first American lady to win the race since 1977.