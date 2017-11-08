College announces new courses

A RANGE of new courses have been announced by Stratford College as it prepares for its long talked about merger.

Over a dozen new courses will significantly enhance its 16 to 18 provision, as well as bolstering its under-graduate level and apprenticeship offering, the college said.

They will include events management, vocational diplomas as a complement to an academic A-Level programme in criminology, sport, health and social care, computing and applied science, and Level 4 post graduate diplomas in performing arts and visual arts subjects.

A spokesman said all courses would be subject to student recruitment levels but, due to existing strong levels of interest in all proposed subjects, the college was very confident of a successful launch.

Open events take place at the college this Friday, 10th November, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, and on Saturday, 11th November, from 10am to 12.30pm.

Principal and chief executive, Andrew Cropley, said: “I’m delighted to announce this bold new curriculum offer for Stratford-upon-Avon.

“It is a key feature of our successful merger with Solihull College and University Centre that we will offer a wider range of opportunity to potential students from 14 upwards to develop their talents and take their careers forward with us.

“This enhanced offer builds on our core strengths in creative arts, culture, hospitality and sport in order to allow more people to benefit from our expertise.

“Over the last few years too many students from Stratford have gone out of the town for their studies; I hope this announcement sends a clear message that this trend can be reversed.”

Solihull College and University Centre principal and chief executive, John Callaghan, added: “I’m thrilled to see the confidence with which the team at Stratford-upon-Avon College have grasped the opportunity provided by our merger to create this new, wider offer.

“The strength of the creative curriculum at Stratford was one of the prime reasons we wanted to merge with them so I’m particularly pleased that we are able to open this curriculum to a more diverse population.

“I’m also delighted that we are drawing on the unique cultural and historical character of the town to enhance the offer in a way that no other town could.

“This is only the first step in a rejuvenated Stratford-upon-Avon College and a reinvigorated curriculum, and it is hugely rewarding that our merger has delivered these benefits even in advance of its formal conclusion.”

