THIS is what the trains that will run on the Stratford-upon-Avon to Birmingham line will look like when a new company takes over services next month.

The purple and orange carriages of West Midlands Trains Ltd – a joint venture between Dutch firm Abellio, and the East Japan Railway Company and Mitsui and Co Ltd, both based in Japan – will replace the green and white ones of London Midland.

They will be branded West Midlands Railway when the new franchise begins on Sunday, 10th December.

The current London Midland services from Birmingham to the capital will be branded London Northwestern and will remain green and white.

The introduction of two separate, railway brands is to enable potential devolution of the West Midlands routes to the West Midlands Combined Authority. London Northwestern will remain under the remit of the Department for Transport for future retender.

West Midlands Trains Ltd plans to invest £1billion into the network over the next nine years, which includes £680million on new trains, produced by Bombardier and CAF and £70million on new depots.

