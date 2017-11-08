FOUR students at Stratford-upon-Avon College are among the finalists at this year’s Coventry and Warwickshire Apprentice of the Year Awards.

They are care home manager Judy Johnson from Shipston-on-Stour, trainee commis chef Ellena Maher from Warwick, hospitality and catering apprentice Conor Barron from Kenilworth, and chocolatier Joseph Vaughan from Solihull.

The college itself is nominated for Training Provider of the Year, alongside Coventry College, Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber Training, and Warwickshire College Group.

The winners of the 16 awards will be announced at Coventry Cathedral on Thursday, 9th November.

Stratford College principal, Andrew Cropley, said: “Despite going through a merger, we have increasingly individualised our apprenticeships, resulting in fantastic overall results and a substantial increase in the number of nominations for this year’s awards.”

Judy, a health and social care apprentice, is a cluster manager at Home Farm Trust in Moreton-in-Marsh, a charity providing services for people with learning difficulties.

Ellena, an apprentice commis chef at the Rose and Crown Restaurant in Warwick, was nominated for her passion and drive to perform to her very best.

Conor is a hospitality and catering apprentice at The Cowshed Eaterie and Tea Rooms in Henley-in-Arden. He impressed his employers from the very start with his confidence, knowledge and work ethic.

Joseph, manager of 1683 Chocolate Place in Solihull, has turned 18 and has the distinction of being the UK’s youngest chocolatier.