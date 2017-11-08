Newbold-on-Stour veteran launches charity cookbook

An RAF veteran from Newbold is aiming to raise thousands for charity after creating a unique cook book.

The RAF 100 Cookbook tells the organisation’s 100-year history through the 100 countries it has operated in, each with its own recipe.

The dishes are typical with those eaten by servicemen serving in each location.

90 of the recipes have been written by chef Stu Harmer, while the remaining ten have come from those such as Tom Kerridge, Cyrus Todiwala and James Martin.

The book was launched last, and the hope is to sell 30,000 copies, raising in excess of £250,000 for the RAF 100 appeal.

Squadron Leader Jon Pullen, who has led the team of around 70 personnel producing the book, said: “The Book is unusual for a cook book in that it is a chronology of the history of the RAF with 500 or so words on all 100 of the Countries.

“These are then matched with a recipe one may have eaten if stationed there which, due to the breadth of the RAF’s involvement in World History over the past 100 Years, presents an astonishing diversity of recipes.”

The RAF 100 Appeal raises money for the RAF Association, The RAF Benevolent Fund, The RAF Museum and the RAF Charitable Trust.

The RAF 100 Cook Book costs £25 and more details are available at www.raf100cookbook.co.uk/