Graham Greene’s former Cotswold cottage for sale at £525,000

A COTTAGE near Chipping Campden which was once home to one of the country’s most famous writers of the 20th century is on the market for £525,000.

Graham Greene lived at the cottage from 1931 to 1933 when he was just starting out as a novelist.

He wrote Brighton Rock and The Power and the Glory – and received two consecutive nominations for the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Greene moved to this Gloucestershire house following the success of his first novel, The Man Within, which allowed him to quit his job as a sub-editor at The Times and become a full-time novelist. Most notably he wrote Stamboul Train which was adapted as the film Orient Express in 1934.

Today, a blue plaque celebrates the literary history of this cottage. Within walking distance of the centre of Chipping Campden, it is a Grade II listed property from the 18th century with flagstone floors, inglenook fireplaces, beamed ceilings and a thatched roof.