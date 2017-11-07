Students showcase floristry skills at national show

MORETON Morrell College’s staff and students have been chosen to showcase floristry at a national skills event.

The students and staff will run the Floristry showcase at The Skills Show which is on at the NEC Birmingham from 16th to 18th November.

In addition, course leader for floristry Jane Benefield has been shortlisted for the WorldSkills UK Local Hero award, being selected as one of only six highly commended individuals from which an overall winner will be chosen at the ceremony on 17th November at The Skills Show. Jane encourages her students to enter the WorldSkills UK competitions, with Moreton Morrell College florists winning gold medals at the national final three times in the last four years.

The Moreton Morrell students will perform demonstrations to members of the public and also give visitors the chance to try out their floristry skills.

Jane Benefield, course leader for Floristry said: “We are honoured that Moreton Morrell College has been chosen to represent floristry education at the show.

“Our students are really looking forward to showcasing their skills and sharing their love of floristry with all the visitors.”