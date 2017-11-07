Champion Oakey finishes with a flourish

BITES were hard to come by in the final round of the Stratford Winter League, held on the Stour at Wimpstone on Sunday.

Shipston AC’s Rob Oakey still managed to find 12lbs 3oz of chub, roach and dace, using hemp and caster on the pole to claim first place.

Second spot went to Stratford Red’s Chris Hallows, with 5lbs 0oz of chub and dace on waggler and maggot. Dave Belcher, of Arden, was third with 4lbs 12oz.

Team winners on the day were Stratford Red with 22 points.

They also finished top in the final league positions with 69 points, ahead of Shipston (67), Arden Boys (67), Arden (65) and Stratford Blue (49).

The individual champion was Rob Oakey, while the runners-up were Jason Paris and Mark Parsons.

Meanwhile, Shipston AC’s very own top angler Ed Warren, along with top Welsh angler Lee Edwards are set to give a talk at Shipston Sports Club on Friday, 24th November. The event will appeal to anglers of all age and ability. Entry is £2. For more information, e-mail shipstonangling@gmail.com