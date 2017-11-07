Stratford hosts major flooding exercise

A major test of Stratford’s emergency flood defences is taking place at Waterside today.

The Environment Agency is deploying its 300m temporary flood barrier along Waterside, the first time that temporary barriers have been deployed in this location.

In addition to the flood barrier, the exercise is allowing the Environment Agency to test its latest incident monitoring technology, such as its drones.

Students from Coventry University who are studding Geography, Incident Management and Disaster Management Students will also be attending to observe how flooding incidents are managed.

Officers from the Environment Agency are on hand to answer questions from members of the public.

Waterside will be closed to traffic for most of the day