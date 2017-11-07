GLAMPING will continue at Warwick Castle despite fierce opposition from heritage organisations.

The Conservation Area Advisory Forum, which has the Warwick Society and the Warwickshire Gardens Trust among its members, tried to block plans to allow the luxury tents to be used on Foxes Field in the grounds of the castle during the summer months for another five years.

The number of tents — first put up in 2015 — has been reduced from 43 to 37, and toilet and shower blocks from six to three.

But the influential group said they would still have a detrimental effect on what they described as a nationally and internationally significant area of the Grade I-registered castle park.

They said the historic site’s continued use for glamping, combined with the permanent lodges, would result in ‘an over-intensification’ and give a ‘potentially squalid’ appearance of the site.

They admitted that Foxes Study was not part of the land that was worked on by ‘Capability’ Brown, but that ‘does not diminish its significance’.

Warwick District Council planning officers said the degree of harm to the castle’s significant heritage assets had been weighed carefully against the public benefits, and concluded that the tents ‘would not adversely affect the historic integrity, character or setting of the Listed building or the registered park and garden’.

Nick Blofeld, divisional director of Warwick Castle, said: “We are delighted to be able to continue offering our seasonal glamping accommodation to visitors to the area.

“Our research shows the castle’s overnight visitors actively engage with local businesses through meals, shopping and entertainment, helping the local economy as well as allowing us to invest more in the preservation of the castle.”

The castle is also now considering building a hotel in its grounds.