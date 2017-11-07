THE iconic, yellow Reliant Regal three-wheeler from BCC comedy Only Fools and Horses is to go under the hammer at the next auction held by Ashorne-based Silverstone Auctions.

The 1968 car — registration BWC 94F — was used in the 2002 Christmas Special and also featured in the The Story of Only Fools and Horses DVD, as well as in several issues of the fanzine, Hookie Street.

“To have the van from the series for auction is a real treat which will no doubt draw the crowds,” said Nick Whale, managing director of Silverstone Auctions.

The van has a tiger print plush interior and Trotters Independent Trading Co decals, and accessories including a ‘Tax in Post’ window notice, nodding tiger, roof rack with suitcase, set of furry dice, personalised rubber foot mats and a set of blow-up plastic dolls.

It will be sold with no reserve at the Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show at the Birmingham NEC this weekend.