FLY-tipping is continuing to rise in Stratford-on-Avon with the district council spending more than £17,000 over the last year clearing up mess.

Newly-published figures show there were 291 incidents across the district between April 2016 and March this year.

That was slightly up on the previous year when Stratford District Council paid £14,462 clearing up waste, with 282 incidents reported.

During that two-year period the council also spent more than £4,300 investigating incidents, but did not manage to recoup any of that money through fines.

However it is believed the council has had more success on this front since April this year.

Cllr Mike Brain, community and technical services portfolio holder for the council, said: “Fly-tipping is on the increase nationwide.

“The additional costs encountered by the district council last year were down to the investigative works carried out by our officers to identify offenders.

“Since April this year, we now have the ability to issue fixed penalty notices, which is £400, for fly-tipping, which makes it more effective to enforce against fly-tippers.

“We had our first fixed penalty notice paid this year, and one successful prosecution where the offender was fined £6,000 and the district council was awarded costs of £3,100.

“The council is committed to enforcing against fly- tipping, and will issue fixed penalty notices or prosecute where possible. CCTV and public evidence is invaluable in catching and successfully prosecuting culprits carrying out this anti-social behaviour.”

In neighbouring Warwick district, the number of fly- tipping incidents is significantly higher, but fell to 835 incidents between April 2016 and March this year, at a clean up cost of around £30,000 compared to 1,092 incidents the previous year.