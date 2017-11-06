Full details of Clopton Bridge traffic light plan emerge

Further details of a controversial traffic light scheme at Clopton Bridge emerged last week as the county council confirmed its intention to carry out the works.

The improvements will be paid for by Gallagher Estates, the developers of a new 270 home site at Arden Heath Farm on Loxley Road, but their arrival will be greeted with dismay by some in Stratford who feel the town already has too many traffic lights.

The council has not yet said exactly when the works will start, but have issued a public notice informing residents of its intention to install traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing at the junction.

At this year’s Stratford Transport Summit, the announcement that the improvements would be installed later in the year was met with groans from the audience and cries of “madness”.

The planned scheme will see traffic lights installed at the junction of Clopton Bridge, Swans Nest, Tiddington Road and Banbury Road.

A traffic light controlled pedestrian crossing will be placed at the entrance to Tiddington Road, while an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing point will be positioned on Banbury Road at the entrance of the Alveston Manor Hotel.

The large triangular traffic island that currently sits in the middle of the junction would also be removed.

Overall the only change in terms of traffic direction will be that vehicles coming out of Tiddington Road will be able to turn right across Clopton Bridge, as opposed to turning left and coming back on themselves via the roundabout on Banbury Road.

Accompanying the traffic improvements the pavement on the corner between Clopton Bridge and Tiddington Road would be widened along with that on the other side of the road between Clopton Bridge and Swans Nest Road.

The company argues that these works would improve the public realm, whilst the traffic lights would help the flow of traffic across Clopton Bridge.

The Section 106 agreement with the county council stipulates that the junction improvement works must be completed before the first 100 houses are occupied and that Gallagher Estates will pay £762,000 towards the works.

Commenting on the plans John Deegan, of Stratford’s Town Transport Group, said: “As far as the Town Transport Group is concerned we are a bit sceptical about the benefits of this scheme. Whilst it will probably improve access on some routes, that may be at the expense of others and the development that is paying for these signals will bring increased traffic.

“The problem is that there is not the capacity in the road network in Stratford and increasing that is where improvements need to be made, but that doesn’t seem to be happening at the moment.

“Whilst I know some people won’t be happy to see more traffic lights in Stratford, you can still get through the town quite quickly when you’re not travelling at peak times. I think it is about striking a balance with traffic lights and I think it is an area where improvements can be made.”

Cllr Kate Rolf, ward member for Tiddington, said: “County highways wanted these improvements as part of the planning permissions granted for homes south of the river. The aim is to improve the flow of traffic on Clopton Bridge.

“I have seen the plan and I am yet to be convinced that it will work. I will be keeping an eye on it as the work gets underway and I would like to see disruption to local residents kept to a minimum.”

The plan is available to view at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/trafficsignals and people can make enquiries or comment on the planned works by emailing ahirleyreynolds@warwickshire.gov.uk by 24th November.