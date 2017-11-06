Luxury interior retailer to open at Bell Court

An independent luxury interior and accessories boutique has become the latest business to sign up to Stratford’s new Bell Court development.

Farringdon and Forbes, which is owned by Jules Cardozo-Marsh, will be relocating from Resorts World in Birmingham, where the shop has been trading for the past two years.

The company specialises in sourcing luxury, affordable interior home accessories and gifts.

Jules Cardozo-Marsh, Founder and Director at Farringdon and Forbes said: “This is an extremely exciting time for Farringdon and Forbes as we expand our business and bring our elegant home accessories to Stratford-upon-Avon.

“We’ve had a very successful two years at Resorts World but are now very much looking forward to our next challenge. Being an independent business means that we hand choose all of the products stocked in the shop, as well as creating our own home fragrances which we’ve been told rival Jo Malone. We can’t wait to share them with our new customers in Stratford.”

The new shop is expected to open in Stratford by the end of November.

Read Thursday’s Herald for big news about Bell Court and the next big name to sign up at the site.