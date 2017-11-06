Police commissioner’s reassurance on PCSOs

Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner says there are no plans to axe the role of PCSO in the county.

The message comes in the wake of recent proposals by Norfolk Police which could see all 150 of its PCSO roles scrapped.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe, said: “Warwickshire Police operates as a single workforce and police staff – including Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) – play a very important role in enabling frontline policing. They support police officers in keeping our communities safe, protecting the vulnerable and helping to detect and prevent crime.

“I made the commitment in my Police and Crime Plan to keep our Safer Neighbourhood Teams as the bedrock of our policing within communities and during my term of office the number of police officers and PCSOs has in fact increased across Warwickshire.

“While there are financial challenges ahead which mean that a similar increase in numbers may not be possible into the future, there are no plans to abolish the role of PCSO here in Warwickshire because they do make such a valuable contribution, particularly around engaging with our communities.

“The Chief Constable is focused on ensuring he has the right resources in the right places to deal with the changing nature of crime and neighbourhood policing remains – and will continue to remain – an integral part of that.

“My focus is on ensuring that Warwickshire Police makes the best use of the resources it has to maintain frontline policing, while continuing to argue the case at national level for the Government to give increased investment to policing.”